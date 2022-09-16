Ameren : Construction Begins on Solar Panels at Maryland Heights Community Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. - Partnership with Ameren Missouri is one aspect of the city's focus to create a more sustainable community

ST. LOUIS (September 14, 2022) - Residents visiting the Maryland Heights Community Center this fall may notice some new developments. The city has partnered with Ameren Missouri to install solar arrays in the parking lot at no cost to the city.

"Creating a more sustainable city has been a focus for Maryland Heights, so taking advantage of available space to harness solar energy is an obvious step to further our goals," said Mike Moeller, mayor of Maryland Heights. "We're excited to work with Ameren Missouri to bring renewable energy to the city for the benefit of our neighbors and local businesses."

Installing canopy-style panels makes the most of existing space at the community center without comprising parking spaces and will even provide shade and weather protection for the cars parked underneath them. The solar panels are expected to be in service around spring of next year.

There should be minimal impacts to regular operations during the construction of the solar arrays. Additional parking is also available in front of the Maryland Heights Community Center.

Together, the 1,335 solar modules will provide 500 kilowatts of energy, which is enough to power approximately 55 homes for a year.

"We are excited to see work begin on the Maryland Heights solar project, which will provide approximately 30 construction jobs and add more clean energy to the grid," said Patrick Smith, vice president of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri. "Partnerships with businesses and municipalities like this are one of the ways Ameren Missouri will be able to accelerate our work to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned."

The solar installation comes as Maryland Heights is developing a Greenhouse, Garden and Sustainability Center Project, which will include demonstrations of solar and wind power and sustainability-focused programs for students and community members.

The community center solar project is made possible by Ameren Missouri's Neighborhood Solar Program, which utilizes existing buildings, parking lots and land for solar energy generation. It also creates local jobs and provides valuable training opportunities for not only the initial installation, but for ongoing maintenance, as well. The Neighborhood Solar Program is part of Ameren Missouri's larger Smart Energy Plan, which was first launched in 2019 and aims to create cleaner and more reliable energy for its 1.2 million electric customers statewide. Read more about the Smart Energy Plan.

The City of Maryland Heights and Ameren Missouri will be having a construction kick-off on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. on the north parking lot of the Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Speakers from the City of Maryland Heights and Ameren will be present to give more information about the project and future sustainability efforts. We invite the public and the media to attend for more information.

About Maryland Heights

The City of Maryland Heights is home to more than 28,000 residents, 1,900 businesses, 4,000 hotel rooms, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities. Every year, the City welcomes approximately 9 million visitors. Since incorporation in 1985, the City has seen significant growth, both residential and commercial. The City's mission is to provide superior municipal services in a safe and appealing setting in order to attract and retain residents committed to our city, thriving businesses, and premier hospitality venues. For more information, visit MarylandHeights.com.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.



Contact: Trisha Hall, Communications Manager thall@marylandheights.com / Work: (314) 738-2497 / Cell: (314) 313-1594