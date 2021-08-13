Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameren Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren Corporation : Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

08/13/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 55 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 8, 2021. 

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2021.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 11, 2021. 

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-directors-declare-quarterly-dividend-301355087.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AMEREN CORPORATION
11:18aAMEREN CORPORATION : Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend
PR
12:31aAMEREN : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center
PU
08/09AMEREN : UBS Adjusts Ameren's Price Target to $95 From $89, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
08/09AMEREN : Callaway Energy Center returns to full power, delivering customers carb..
PR
08/06AMEREN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/05AMEREN : Q2 EPS Declines But Revenue Increases; Reaffirms FY2021 Guidance
MT
08/05AMEREN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05AMEREN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
08/05AMEREN : Earnings Flash (AEE) AMEREN CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $1.47B
MT
08/05AMEREN : Earnings Flash (AEE) AMEREN CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $0.80
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMEREN CORPORATION
More recommendations