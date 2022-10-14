Advanced search
Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

10/14/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 59 cents per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 7, 2022. 

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 20, 2023.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Feb. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 16, 2023. 

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

 

