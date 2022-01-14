Log in
Ameren Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast February 18, 2022

01/14/2022 | 08:31am EST
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner L. Baxter, executive chairman of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE); Martin J. Lyons Jr., president and CEO of Ameren Corp.; and Michael L. Moehn, executive vice president and CFO of Ameren Corp., will discuss fourth quarter 2021 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters in a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, Feb. 18.

The call will be broadcast live over the internet on AmerenInvestors.com. Supporting materials for the call will be posted in the "Investor News and Events" section of this website under "Events and Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately one hour after the close of the call.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-february-18-2022-301460859.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
