Ameren : How to never again ask your kids 'Did you turn off the lights?'

ST. LOUIS, MO (October 19, 2021) - It's never too early to practice energy conservation, and Ameren Missouri wants families to take that message to heart during Energy Awareness Month. This October, families are encouraged to teach young children simple ways to save energy around the house, not only as an opportunity to instill a sense of personal responsibility, but also to help cut home energy costs.

"I know firsthand how much electricity kids can consume. The energy required to power their tablets, video game systems or even room lights can quickly add up," said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. "Teaching children to take responsibility of their unused devices and general energy usage when they are young will make it easier to maintain low home energy bills into the future because energy conservation will become second nature."

To help get kids in the habit of saving energy around the house, Ameren Missouri encourages families to consider introducing these fun and thoughtful activities:

Make a game out of turning off unnecessary electronics. With Ameren Missouri's interactive Halloween scavenger hunt, families can explore the house to find simple tricks to use less energy and save money.

Read bedtime stories that explain where electricity comes from and how kids can help conserve it. Talk to your local library for ideas.

Plan a memorable "lights out night" with the family with a bonfire in the backyard. At bedtime, escort kids to the bedroom by candlelight or flashlight.

Create an energy conservation reward chart. Add a sticker to your child's chart every time you catch him or her following good energy practices, such as taking a short shower, turning off lights when leaving a room or unplugging unnecessary devices. When the reward chart is full, take your child on a special outing.

Encourage kids to play outside when the weather is nice and avoid the temptation to engage in too much screen time.

"No parent wants to constantly remind their kids about turning off unused lights and electronics," Lozano added. "Implementing these family friendly energy saving tips can make saving electricity a fun and engaging experience. When kids are having fun, they'll be more likely to repeat the activity."

For more home energy efficiency resources, visit www.AmerenMissouriSavings.com.

