Ameren : Illinois Activates Emergency Operations Center

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (OCTOBER 24, 2021) - Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 to coordinate restoration of power outages caused by tornadoes and strong thunderstorms that moved across the service territory, Sunday evening.

Ameren Illinois follows a well-defined storm plan to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications. The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Information on the status of customer outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren.

Ameren Illinois customers should report outages by calling 800-755-5000, at AmerenIllinois.com, or on the mobile phone app. Customers who report an outage can sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

Safety and real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.

Customers and media also can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois and Twitter @AmerenIllinois.