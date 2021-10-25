Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameren Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren : Illinois Activates Emergency Operations Center

10/25/2021 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (OCTOBER 24, 2021) - Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 to coordinate restoration of power outages caused by tornadoes and strong thunderstorms that moved across the service territory, Sunday evening.

Ameren Illinois follows a well-defined storm plan to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications. The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

  • Information on the status of customer outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren.
  • Ameren Illinois customers should report outages by calling 800-755-5000, at AmerenIllinois.com, or on the mobile phone app. Customers who report an outage can sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.
  • Safety and real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.
  • Customers and media also can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois and Twitter @AmerenIllinois.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMEREN CORPORATION
12:24aAMEREN : Illinois Activates Emergency Operations Center
PU
10/19AMEREN : How to never again ask your kids 'Did you turn off the lights?'
PU
10/19AMEREN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ameren to $87 From $90, Maintains Equal-We..
MT
10/19Ameren Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/14AMEREN CORPORATION : Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast November 4, 2021
PR
10/13AMEREN : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ameren's Price Target to $92 from $90, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/12AMEREN : Announces Leadership Changes Effective January 1, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
10/12AMEREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or..
AQ
10/11AMEREN : announces changes in leadership, including next CEO
AQ
10/11AMEREN : CEO Warner Baxter to Transition to Executive Chairman; to be Succeeded by Marty L..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMEREN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 178 M - -
Net income 2021 968 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 21 930 M 21 930 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,75x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 9 183
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AMEREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ameren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 85,28 $
Average target price 89,31 $
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMEREN CORPORATION9.25%21 930
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.66%47 041
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.46%45 418
SEMPRA2.95%41 886
ENGIE-2.86%34 190
E.ON SE20.28%33 064