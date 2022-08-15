Log in
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
95.99 USD   +1.22%
05:51pAmeren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds due 2032
PR
08/12U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
RE
08/12Ameren Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.59 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders as of Sept. 7
MT
Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds due 2032

08/15/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.85% first mortgage bonds due 2032 at 99.827% of their principal amount.  The transaction is expected to close on Aug. 29, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay at maturity $400 million principal amount of its 2.70% senior secured notes due Sept. 1, 2022, and to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting Mizuho Americas LLC, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, phone: 1-866-271-7403. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 800,000 natural gas customers in Illinois. Our mission is to power the quality of life. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com, find us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-illinois-announces-pricing-of-first-mortgage-bonds-due-2032-301606030.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
