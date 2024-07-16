Extra resources are being called in, crews will work throughout Tuesday

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (JULY 16, 2024) - Ameren Illinois crews will remain busy throughout Tuesday safely restoring power across central and northern Illinois after a severe storm packing high winds knocked out power to nearly 64,000 customers in multiple counties, Monday, July 15.

The company did activate its Incident Command Team (ICT) at 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, which will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication. Storm damage is widespread, and the ICT has determined that it will be a multi-day restoration effort.

Ameren Illinois resources from lesser impacted areas including some from Ameren Missouri and contractor crews will be deployed to impacted areas on Tuesday to assist with damage assessment and restoration efforts.

As of 10:30 a.m., power has been restored to nearly 27,000 customers. Approximately 37,000 customers remain without power.

Customer Reminders

Ameren Illinois customers should report their outage by using our mobile app, logging onto their account at AmerenIllinois.com, or by call 1.800.755.5000.

To ensure Ameren Illinois can provide customers with the latest information, we must have the customer's correct phone number and email address. Encourage customers to log in to their Ameren Illinois account to ensure your contact information is correct.

Encourage customers to log in to their Ameren Illinois account to ensure your contact information is correct. Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.

Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts. Customers can follow Ameren Illinois on Facebook and X to get the latest information on what's happening with restoration efforts.

Safety is paramount at Ameren Illinois and we encourage our customers to take the following safety precautions:

Residents are reminded that downed electrical wires could be energized and dangerous. Stay away from brush, downed trees and limbs and any debris that may conceal downed power lines. Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 to report downed wires.



If using a portable generator, keep outside and away from doors or windows.

High Heat Safety

With expected heat and humidity today, Ameren Illinois urges customers who are without power - especially seniors, people with small children, and those with respiratory issues - to find an air-conditioned location today. It is important to check on family members and neighbors to ensure they remain safe.