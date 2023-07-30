Key Message (Updated at 10 a.m., July 30)

Significant progress was made overnight in restoring outages caused by a strong line of thunderstorms that impacted the lower third of the Ameren Illinois territory on Saturday. Most remaining outages are located in the southern region: Belleville, Centralia, East St. Louis and Sparta operating centers.

STORM DETAILS

A severe storm cut through metro east St. Louis region late on Saturday afternoon and moved east/southeast through the territory.

At peak, 50,708 customers were without power. As of 10 a.m., approximately 13,000 customers are without power in the territory .

. See the Ameren outage map for the latest: www.ameren.com/outagemap

WHAT WE ARE DOING

Given the late start of the storm, more work than usual was completed overnight.

More than internal 550 resources are engaged in restoration throughout the area. External resources from contractors and nearby utilities are in route to the region.

We appreciate our customers' patience as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Illinois restores power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities.

SAFETY

Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles and report to Ameren Illinois immediately at 1.800.755.5000.

Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

If using a portable generator, keep outside and away from doors or windows.

Be aware of scammers asking for payment to restore your utility service. If something feels off, hang up or close the door and call us. If you have questions about your account balance, please call Ameren directly. We are here to help.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO DURING AN OUTAGE