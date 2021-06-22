Ameren Illinois : Announces Pricing of Green First Mortgage Bonds due 2051 and First Mortgage Bonds due 2023

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.90% first mortgage bonds due 2051 at 99.583% of their principal amount and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375% first mortgage bonds due 2023 at 99.975% of their principal amount. The transactions are expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and are not contingent upon each other.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offerings to repay a portion of its short-term debt. Thereafter, Ameren Illinois intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering of the 2.90% first mortgage bonds due 2051 to sustainable projects meeting certain eligibility criteria.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Blaylock Van, LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Penserra Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

Each offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to each offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of each prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for each offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, phone: 1-800-645-3751. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

