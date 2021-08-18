Ameren : Illinois provides Springfield Urban League $10,000 grant for Project College Ready

Springfield, Ill. (August 18, 2021) - The Springfield Urban League received a $10,000 grant from Ameren Illinois that went towards their Project College Ready.

The grant will specifically fund scholarship awards for Project College Ready to 15 income-eligible applicants in amounts of $1,000 each for a total of $15,000 to high school students pursuing higher education. The program prepares students for critical transitions from high school to college and/or professional work. Project College Ready is comprised of three components: academic development, social and emotional development, and cultural and global awareness.

'We want to make sure students are prepared for the next step in their academic career,' said Ashley Moore, Director of Education and School Aged Youth Programs for the Springfield Urban League. 'With the help of Ameren Illinois we are able to not only do that, but also provide financial help to students pursuing higher education.'

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Brian Leonard, Sr. Director of Government Relations for Ameren Illinois says the key focus of the Ameren Cares Program is to connect us with nonprofit organizations within the communities we serve like the Springfield Urban League to help empower and improve the communities we serve.

'It's important for young students to have access to programs to further their education, that's why organizations such as the Springfield Urban League are important,' said Leonard. 'We want to help students who are pursuing higher education obtain the funds needed to achieve their goals because at Ameren Illinois, we believe every young student should have access to higher education if it is something they want to pursue.'