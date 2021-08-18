Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameren Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren : Illinois provides Springfield Urban League $10,000 grant for Project College Ready

08/18/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Springfield, Ill. (August 18, 2021) - The Springfield Urban League received a $10,000 grant from Ameren Illinois that went towards their Project College Ready.

The grant will specifically fund scholarship awards for Project College Ready to 15 income-eligible applicants in amounts of $1,000 each for a total of $15,000 to high school students pursuing higher education. The program prepares students for critical transitions from high school to college and/or professional work. Project College Ready is comprised of three components: academic development, social and emotional development, and cultural and global awareness.

'We want to make sure students are prepared for the next step in their academic career,' said Ashley Moore, Director of Education and School Aged Youth Programs for the Springfield Urban League. 'With the help of Ameren Illinois we are able to not only do that, but also provide financial help to students pursuing higher education.'

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Brian Leonard, Sr. Director of Government Relations for Ameren Illinois says the key focus of the Ameren Cares Program is to connect us with nonprofit organizations within the communities we serve like the Springfield Urban League to help empower and improve the communities we serve.

'It's important for young students to have access to programs to further their education, that's why organizations such as the Springfield Urban League are important,' said Leonard. 'We want to help students who are pursuing higher education obtain the funds needed to achieve their goals because at Ameren Illinois, we believe every young student should have access to higher education if it is something they want to pursue.'

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMEREN CORPORATION
03:04pAMEREN : Illinois provides Springfield Urban League $10,000 grant for Project Co..
PU
08/17AMEREN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17Ameren Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
08/16AMEREN : St. Louis-area schools save nearly $2 million, reduce energy use by upg..
PU
08/16AMEREN : Lincoln County R-III School District saving nearly $300,000 a year with..
PU
08/13AMEREN : to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.55 a Share Sept. 30 to Shareholder..
MT
08/13AMEREN : Missouri Crews Making Progress on Restoring Power to Customers
PU
08/13AMEREN CORPORATION : Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/13Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Sept. 30,..
CI
08/13AMEREN : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMEREN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 159 M - -
Net income 2021 967 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 23 138 M 23 138 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 183
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AMEREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ameren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 89,98 $
Average target price 89,46 $
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMEREN CORPORATION15.27%23 138
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.29%47 049
SEMPRA5.09%42 755
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.46%40 794
ENGIE-4.55%33 834
E.ON SE21.89%33 747