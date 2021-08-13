Log in
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
08/13 01:15:18 pm
88.345 USD   +0.48%
12:32pAMEREN : Missouri Crews Making Progress on Restoring Power to Customers
PU
11:18aAMEREN CORPORATION : Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend
PR
12:31aAMEREN : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center
PU
Ameren : Missouri Crews Making Progress on Restoring Power to Customers

08/13/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Severe storms impacted Ameren Missouri on Thursday, August 12. Here's an update on restoration efforts, and be sure to visit the outage map for the latest based on the latest weather conditions.

WHAT WE ARE DOING

  • Tremendous progress was made overnight and early this morning, as service was restored to approximately 65,000 homes and businesses.
  • Restoration was aided by investments made through the Smart Energy Plan where new smart technology detected and isolated damage, rerouting power where possible, which helped reduce outages and is speeding power restoration.
  • The damage we're seeing with this storm was primarily due to high winds and large trees and branches being thrown onto equipment.
  • As restoration work continues, our goal is to also complete damage assessments this morning to provide all our customers with a better understanding when they'll be restored.
  • We are using all available resources with more than 700 crew members engaged around the region today to restore the remaining customers.
    • To speed restoration, mobile materials trailers are set up in several spots across the St. Louis area. These mobile warehouses contain all the equipment needed to aid restoration efforts. By bringing equipment and supplies to them, it allows crews to spend more time focused on restoration.
  • Additional assistance from across the Midwest, including Ameren Illinois, will arrive and begin work today.
  • Crews are working around the clock until all customers are restored.
  • At the peak of the storm, there were approximately 93,000 customers without service.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO

  • We will continue to update affected customers with proactive phone calls. To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number and email address. Please log in to your Ameren account to verify your contact information is correct.
  • Customers can check on the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available.
  • Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.
  • Update your contact info with Ameren Missouri. To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number and email address. Please log in to your Ameren account to verify your contact information is correct.
  • When reporting an outage, please use the phone number associated with the account. Entering a number that is not associated with the account will create an error message.

SAFETY

  • Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.
  • Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.
    • Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583
  • If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses - your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.
  • Customers can follow Ameren Missouri on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest information on what's happening with restoration efforts.
  • Be aware of scammers asking for payment to restore your utility service. If something feels off, hang up or close the door and call us. If you have questions about your account balance, please call Ameren directly. We are here to help.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:31:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
