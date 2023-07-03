We've safely restored power to approximately 75,000 Missouri customers to date. Wide sections of our service territory have experienced successive days of relentless, powerful weather events that damaged electric infrastructure, causing power outages.



We have assessed more than 115 poles down so far that require replacement. In difficult conditions such as downed tree limbs and challenging terrain, it takes at least four to five hours, sometimes longer, to clear a damaged utility pole and set a replacement. We also are seeing damage to transformers and substations.



It will take some time to accomplish final repairs. We anticipate restoration efforts will extend until Wednesday evening.



We have all available crews working to help customers, including more than 1,000 resources on the ground today working to restore power, with hundreds more joining the effort later today, including vegetation management, damage assessors, drone teams and safety representatives.



We understand that our customers are frustrated, and we ask for patience as our crews work to restore power. We also advise customers to always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

We will work to safely restore power to customers as soon as possible, but as we continue to assess damage, we anticipate restoration efforts will extend into Wednesday evening for most Ameren Missouri electric customers.

Crews from other utilities have arrived and are here to help.

As of noon on Monday, around 45,000 customers are without power. See the Ameren outage map for the latest: www.ameren.com/outagemap

Our crews are addressing significant tree and infrastructure damage caused by strong winds. Drone teams have been deployed to help pinpoint damage quickly and safely so our line crews can focus on restoration efforts.

The intensity of these storms and the widespread damage they have caused throughout the Midwest are slowing the pace of restoration and have limited other utilities from sending crews to help.

Ameren Missouri is encouraging customers to check on friends and neighbors and individuals with special needs.



RESTORATION PRIORITIES



Priority one is to respond to life-threatening emergencies, such as downed-wires, and to handle all problems impacting critical infrastructure such as hospitals and other emergency response facilities - police and fire, and municipal systems.



Once power is restored to critical infrastructure, we focus on getting the most customers restored in the quickest and most efficient manner. Crews begin with main lines - those that can restore power to perhaps thousands of people - and then move to lines that affect individual homes and neighborhoods.



Because of their general location along primary power lines, homes in the same neighborhood may be restored at different times. It's also why businesses are sometimes restored first.



When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Missouri works to restore power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities.

Learn more about how we restore power: Power Restoration - Ameren.com



WEATHER CHALLENGES

Highly destructive severe weather cut through the Midwest over a multi-day period last weekend, causing significant and widespread additional outages throughout Missouri.

The entire Ameren Missouri service territory has been affected by the weather, with the St. Louis metropolitan area getting hit the hardest.

We're continuously monitoring weather conditions for additional weather threats this week.



SAFETY

Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles. Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

Customers should report any downed power lines to the Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583.

If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses - your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.

Create a plan for seeking shelter in the event of severe weather and discuss the plan with all members of the household.

Keep phones and electronics charged when storms are in the forecast.

Prepare a storm kit with emergency telephone numbers, flashlights and a radio with fresh batteries, along with bottled water and non-perishable foods that don't require heating. Also include medication and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.



WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO