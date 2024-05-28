CURRENT SITUATION
- Crews have restored power to 39,530 customers throughout Missouri since Sunday morning.
- We have almost 800 personnel on the ground working the holiday today repairing storm damage across our service territory. Damage includes at least 118 broken poles statewide.
- We appreciate our customers' patience as we work to safely restore power as quickly as possible. See the Ameren outage map for the latest: www.ameren.com/outagemap
- In Southeast Missouri, we expect the majority of customers in the Highway 60 corridor affected by Sunday morning's severe weather will be restored by the end of the day on Tuesday. The work includes replacing more than90 broken poles in the area and is being complicated by localized flooding as well as a second round of weather that came through Sunday evening. Additional resources will arrive in the area later this evening.
- For Ameren Missouri customers in the metropolitan St. Louis area, including Franklin and Jefferson counties, affected by the Sunday afternoon and evening storms, we anticipate restoring service to the majority of customers by the end of the day on Monday.
- We are seeing damage to our system from large trees and limbs that are coming into contact with equipment, which require vegetation crews to clear the area debris before repairs can be made.
- Areas of Missouri have been affected by flooding. Here are six tips to keep customers safe during times of sustained rainfall.
- When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Missouri works to restore power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities. Learn more about how we restore power:Power Restoration - Ameren.com
SAFETY
- Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.
- Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.
- Customers should report any downed power lines to Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583.
- If you see flooding around your home or business, call Ameren Missouri to have the electricity turned off before the water reaches electrical service equipment. There is also a chance that service may be proactively turned off at the request of local authorities when flood waters threaten a community.
- Never step into a flooded basement or area where water may still be in contact with electrical outlets, appliances or cords.
- Never attempt to drive through a flooded area. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, a foot of water will cause most vehicles to float, and two feet of rushing water can sweep away a vehicle.
- Create a plan for seeking shelter in the event of severe weather and discuss the plan with all members of the household.
- Keep phones and electronics charged when storms are in the forecast.
- Prepare a storm kit with emergency telephone numbers, flashlights and a radio with fresh batteries, along with bottled water and non-perishable foods that don't require heating. Also include medication and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.
WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO
- To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number or email address. Please create or log in to your Ameren account online to ensure your contact information is correct.
- Customers can check on the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available. Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.
- When reporting an outage, please use the phone number associated with the account. Entering a number that is not associated with the account will create an error message.
- Customers can follow Ameren Missouri on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest information on what's happening with restoration efforts.
- Be aware of scammers asking for payment to restore your utility service. If something feels off, hang up or close the door and call us. If you have questions about your account balance, please call Ameren directly. We are here to help.
