CURRENT SITUATION

• Severe weather pushed through portions of Ameren Missouri's service territory today producing heavy rains,lightning and flooding. The weather primarily affected the St. Louis metropolitan area, with Jefferson County amongthe hardest hit locations.

• More than 9,900 customers have already been restored since this morning, with approximately 6,300 customers remaining without power as of 7 p.m. We expect to restore all customers by Wednesday at 10 p.m. See the Ameren outage map for the latest: www.ameren.com/outagemap

• An Incident Management Team was activated this morning, and Ameren Missouri has more than 400 personnel on the job tonight who are fully engaged in restoration efforts. We appreciate our customers' patience as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

• We are seeing damage to our system from large trees and limbs that are coming into contact with equipment, which require vegetation crews to clear the area debris before repairs can be made.

• When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Missouri works to restore power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities. Learn more about how we restore power: Power Restoration - Ameren.com

• We are monitoring additional weather threats this evening and throughout the week in our service territory. More weather, including localized heavy rain, is expected later tonight, which could bring further threats such as flash flooding.

SAFETY

• Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.

• Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

• Customers should report any downed power lines to Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583

• If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses - your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.

• Never step into a flooded basement or area where water may still be in contact with electrical outlets, appliances or cords.

• If you see flooding around your home or business, call Ameren Missouri to have the electricity turned off before the water reaches electrical service equipment. There is also a chance that service may be proactively turned off at the request of local authorities when flood waters threaten a community.

• Never attempt to drive through a flooded area. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, a foot of water will cause most vehicles to float, and two feet of rushing water can sweep away a vehicle. Here are six tips to keep customers safe during times of sustained rainfall.

• Create a plan for seeking shelter in the event of severe weather and discuss the plan with all members of the household.

• Keep phones and electronics charged when storms are in the forecast.

• Prepare a storm kit with emergency telephone numbers, flashlights and a radio with fresh batteries, along with bottled water and non-perishable foods that don't require heating. Also include medication and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.



WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO

• To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number or email address. Please create or log in to your Ameren account online to ensure your contact information is correct.

• Customers can check on the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available. Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.

• When reporting an outage, please use the phone number associated with the account. Entering a number that is not associated with the account will create an error message.

• Customers can follow Ameren Missouri on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest information on what's happening with restoration efforts.

• Be aware of scammers asking for payment to restore your utility service. If something feels off, hang up or close the door and call us. If you have questions about your account balance, please call Ameren directly. We are here to help.