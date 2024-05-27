CURRENT SITUATION

Crews working since Sunday morning have restored power to more than 32,000 customers throughout the state.

Sunday evening's second round of severe weather with high winds, thunderstorms and hail affected customers across Ameren Missouri's service territory.

In Southeast Missouri, we expect the majority of customers in the Highway 60 corridor affected by Sunday's severe weather will be restored by the end of the day on Tuesday . The work includes replacing at least 75 broken poles and is being complicated by localized flooding. We continue to assess and will be updating individual estimated safe restoration times on our outage map based on the latest information.

For Ameren Missouri customers in the metropolitan St. Louis area, including Franklin and Jefferson counties, we anticipate restoring service to the majority of customers by the end of the day on Monday.

Crews will be working through the holiday, repairing storm damage across our service territory. We have more than 500 resources in the field today across the state.

Our crews continue to make significant progress, restoring approximately half of the affected customers overnight.

Crews have restored power to more than 32,000 customers throughout the state since Sunday morning. See the Ameren outage map for the latest: www.ameren.com/outagemap

We are seeing damage to our system from large trees and limbs that are coming into contact with equipment, which require vegetation crews to clear the area debris before repairs can be made.

We appreciate our customers' patience as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

Areas of Missouri have been affected by flooding. Here are six tips to keep customers safe during times of sustained rainfall.

to keep customers safe during times of sustained rainfall. When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Missouri works to restore power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities. Learn more about how we restore power: Power Restoration - Ameren.com

SAFETY

Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.

Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

Customers should report any downed power lines to Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583.

If you see flooding around your home or business, call Ameren Missouri to have the electricity turned off before the water reaches electrical service equipment. There is also a chance that service may be proactively turned off at the request of local authorities when flood waters threaten a community.

Never step into a flooded basement or area where water may still be in contact with electrical outlets, appliances or cords.

Never attempt to drive through a flooded area. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, a foot of water will cause most vehicles to float, and two feet of rushing water can sweep away a vehicle.

Create a plan for seeking shelter in the event of severe weather and discuss the plan with all members of the household.

Keep phones and electronics charged when storms are in the forecast.

Prepare a storm kit with emergency telephone numbers, flashlights and a radio with fresh batteries, along with bottled water and non-perishable foods that don't require heating. Also include medication and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO