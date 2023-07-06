Today, more than 2,000people are currently engaged to help restore power. We've safely restored 125,000 Missouri customers to date.

We anticipate we will be able to restore service to everyone who is able to safely have their power reconnected today. Damage to some homes included the electrical equipment at the point where Ameren's service line carries energy into our customers' home. Ameren is responsible for the line that carried energy into customers' homes and the electric meter. Other components are part of the customers' homes and their responsibility. A licensed electrician should make repairs to any of the customer's electrical equipment before Ameren can safely restore service. More information can be found here.

The remaining customer outages are primarily individual or less than a hundred customers per outage order. Those restoration efforts will be more concentrated in neighborhoods and backyards today.

We understand that our customers are frustrated because they are experiencing an extended outage, and we ask for patience as our crews continue their work to restore power.

After the outage restoration concludes, Ameren crews will continue to work for several days to repair storm-damaged equipment not impacting service and to ensure the energy grid stays reliable.

We also advise customers to always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

We estimate a total of more than 190 poles have been replaced or still require replacement. Our crews are addressing significant tree and infrastructure damage caused by strong winds. We also are seeing damage to transformers and substations.

In difficult conditions such as downed tree limbs and challenging terrain, it takes at least four to five hours, sometimes longer, to clear a damaged utility pole and set a replacement.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO

To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number or email address. Please create or log in to your Ameren account online to ensure your contact information is correct.

Customers can check the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available. Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.

When reporting an outage, please use the phone number associated with the account. Entering a number that is not associated with the account will create an error message.

Customers can follow Ameren Missouri on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest information on what's happening with restoration efforts.

Be aware of scammers asking for payment to restore your utility service. If something feels off, hang up or close the door and call us. If you have questions about your account balance, please call Ameren directly. We are here to help.

RESTORATION PRIORITIES

When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Missouri works to restore power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities. Learn more about how we restore power: Power Restoration - Ameren.com

Once power is restored to critical infrastructure, we focus on getting the most customers restored in the quickest and most efficient manner. Crews begin with main lines - those that can restore power to perhaps thousands of people - and then move to lines that affect individual homes and neighborhoods.



ADDITIONAL RESTORATION INFORMATION

Because of their general location along primary power lines, homes in the same neighborhood may be restored at different times. It's also why businesses are sometimes restored first.

SAFETY