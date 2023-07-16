Ameren Missouri Storm Restoration Update
2 p.m. Sunday
7/16/2023
CURRENT SITUATION
- Since Friday, crews have restored service toapproximately 42,000 customers in Missouri.
- We're continuously monitoring weather conditions, including for additional weather threats on Sunday afternoon into the evening.
- Assuming no more weather challenges, we expect most customers to be restored by tonight, with some single orders extending into Monday due to the significant damage our crews are seeing in the field. Our resources and repair efforts on Sunday continued to be focused in north St. Louis County, the hardest hit area of the storms. Visit the Ameren outage map for the latest information: Ameren.com/outagemap.
- On Sunday, more than 950 crew members were engaged in restoration. This included more than 600 line workers, 350 vegetation management personnel and mutual assistance crews from other states.
- Early next week: After the outage restoration concludes, Ameren crews will continue to work to repair damaged equipment not impacting service and conduct general maintenance for several days to ensure the energy grid stays reliable. Learn more about how we restore power: Power Restoration - Ameren.com
WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO
- To ensure we can provide you with the latest outage update, we must have your correct phone number or email address. Please create or log in to your Ameren account online to ensure your contact information is correct.
- Customers can check the status of their restoration at Ameren.com or download the free Ameren app for updates as they become available. Sign up for alerts. Text REG to AMEREN (263736) to start or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.
- When reporting an outage, please use the phone number associated with the account. Entering a number that is not associated with the account will create an error message.
- Customers can follow Ameren Missouri on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest information on what's happening with restoration efforts.
- Be aware of scammers asking for payment to restore your utility service. If something feels off, hang up or close the door and call us. If you have questions about your account balance, please call Ameren directly. We are here to help.
SAFETY
- Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles. Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.
- Customers should report any downed power lines to the Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583.
- If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses - your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.
RESTORATION PRIORITIES
- Priority one is to respond to life-threatening emergencies, such as downed-wires, and to handle all problems impacting critical infrastructure such as hospitals and other emergency response facilities - police and fire, and municipal systems.
- Once power is restored to critical infrastructure, we focus on getting the most customers restored in the quickest and most efficient manner. Crews begin with main lines - those that can restore power to perhaps thousands of people - and then move to lines that affect individual homes and neighborhoods.
- Because of their general location along primary power lines, homes in the same neighborhood may be restored at different times. It's also why businesses are sometimes restored first.
