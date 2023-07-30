CURRENT SITUATION

A line of highly destructive and severe thunderstorms cut through Missouri on Saturday afternoon, causing significant and widespread outages throughout the state. Damage includes downed poles and wires.

Crews working yesterday afternoon and overnight restored 54,000 customers, more than half of all customers affected by yesterday's weather.

Additional crews are on the job this morning. We have almost 1,000 people working today to help restore customers , including line workers, damage assessors, vegetation management personnel, drone teams and safety professionals. Mutual assistance crews from other states are assisting as well. We appreciate our customers' patience as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

Remaining outages are largely concentrated in the St. Louis metropolitan area; all parts of the Ameren Missouri service territory were affected by yesterday's weather. We will continue working to safely restore power to customers as soon as possible, but as we continue to assess damage, we anticipate restoration efforts will extend through the day today and into early next week. In an event with widespread outages, individual estimated restoration times may not be immediately available.

In an event with widespread outages, individual estimated restoration times may not be immediately available. As of 7 a.m., approximately 40,000 customers were without power, down from 94,000 customers yesterday evening. See the Ameren outage map for the latest: www.ameren.com/outagemap

When prioritizing restoration work, Ameren Missouri works to restore power to equipment that serves the greatest number of customers and to critical facilities. Learn more about how we restore power: Power Restoration - Ameren.com

We are monitoring additional weather threats today in portions of our service territory.

SAFETY

Safety is the first and foremost concern during any weather event. Stay clear of any downed power lines or poles.

Always assume a downed wire is live. Be careful around pools of water. Stay clear of brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed power lines.

Customers should report any downed power lines to Ameren Missouri customer line: 800.552.7583.

If your power is out, check your circuit breakers or fuses - your service outage might be the result of a household problem. Avoid any risk of electrical shock and do not enter any flooded areas.

Create a plan for seeking shelter in the event of severe weather and discuss the plan with all members of the household.

Keep phones and electronics charged when storms are in the forecast.

Prepare a storm kit with emergency telephone numbers, flashlights and a radio with fresh batteries, along with bottled water and non-perishable foods that don't require heating. Also include medication and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO