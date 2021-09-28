Ameren : Missouri names Rob Dixon to lead community and economic development

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 28, 2021) - An experienced leader in job creation and economic growth, and a member of the cabinet of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, has been named by Ameren Missouri to lead its robust economic development efforts that aim to encourage new businesses to expand and grow in Missouri.

Rob Dixon, director at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, joins Ameren Oct. 29 as director of community and economic development. Dixon replaces Ameren's longtime head of economic development, Mike Kearney, who retired in September after a 35-year career with the company.

"Missouri is a great place to do business, and I'm excited to continue to help move our state forward in the years ahead in my new role with Ameren Missouri," Dixon said. "I know the high commitment level of Ameren Missouri to attracting and retaining jobs in our state, and I'm humbled and honored to join the exceptional team focused on community and economic development."

Rob is a recognized leader in economic development with a proven record of getting results - including leading teams that played a pivotal role in more than 3,000 economic, community and workforce development projects that attracted or retained 26,000 jobs and more than $5 billion in capital investment to Missouri.

In his new role, Dixon will lead the planning and implementation of strategies designed to foster community and economic growth in Ameren Missouri's service territory, which covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.

"Good jobs are the backbone of strong communities," said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. "Thanks to our company's Smart Energy Plan, including one of the best economic development rates in the country, new and existing companies are expanding and jobs are growing in Missouri. I look forward to working with Rob and our team in the years ahead to make our communities even better places to live, work and raise a family."

Lyons added that economic development in Ameren Missouri's service area helps keep costs stable and predictable for all customers. As companies expand, that added energy use helps to lower fixed grid costs for all customers.

Dixon will lead a team of professionals who work daily with public and private stakeholders to drive community growth and development, as well as lead business location, expansion and retention projects.

Dixon has a distinguished track record in public service. He has served as the President/CEO of the Missouri Community College Association, the largest higher education association in the state, with approximately 2,000 members. He also served in a variety of roles at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and served as the Executive Director of the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dixon joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, where he served as an intelligence analyst in Afghanistan and Pakistan immediately after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was recognized for leadership and performance as a U.S. Marine, receiving an honorable discharge as a sergeant after five years in the Marine Corps.

Dixon has a Master of Public Administration degree from Missouri State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and an Associate of Arts in political science from St. Charles Community College.

He is a native Missourian. He is married to Melanie Dixon, and they have one son, Eddie.

Due to its record in helping bring businesses and jobs to its service territories, Ameren was recently named a top utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation, making it an attractive place for new businesses to grow and expand. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri.

For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.