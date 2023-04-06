Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ameren Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
89.27 USD   +3.31%
07:44aAmeren : Missouri's popular Falcon Cam returns with new high-definition camera, new nesting area in Franklin County
PU
03/29Mercy Investment Services Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Ameren Corporation
CI
03/28Ameren Missouri proposes new ways for customers to save money
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ameren : Missouri's popular Falcon Cam returns with new high-definition camera, new nesting area in Franklin County

04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
ST. LOUIS (April 6, 2023) - This spring, bird and nature lovers will have the clearest view yet of the fastest animals in the world! Ameren Missouri's popular Falcon Cam has been upgraded with a new, high-definition streaming camera, and now provides a better view of nesting Peregrine falcons in the St. Louis area. The new, high-definition streaming camera was recently installed in Franklin County.

"We're excited to share this improved Falcon Cam experience with nature lovers," said Julianne Randazzo, career environmental scientist at Ameren Missouri. "This year, we will have greater visibility of the new nesting area. We are looking forward to meeting a new pair of falcons and hopefully watching a baby chick (known as Eyas) hatch and grow."

Peregrine falcons found in urban areas often lay their eggs in nesting boxes on tall buildings, including Ameren Missouri's energy centers, instead of cliffs and in old tree cavities. There are 14 known breeding pairs of Peregrine falcons in Missouri. Since 2013, more than 220 chicks have hatched in the state.

The male and female will alternate incubating the eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the pair will take turns caring for the chicks and gathering food. The chicks will begin to fly about 42 days after hatching but will remain dependent on their parents to learn how to hunt for several more weeks.

The Falcon Cam is a partnership between Ameren Missouri,World Bird Sanctuary and the Missouri Department of Conservation. This is the 11th year of bringing a unique view of local animals into viewers' homes.

"While we love the entertainment value the Falcon Cam provides, having a higher quality camera on these nesting boxes helps us support conservation efforts as well," said Jeff Meshach, deputy director of World Bird Sanctuary. "Observing the falcons' behavior helps us discover new ways we can protect and preserve Missouri's Peregrine population."

CLICK HERE to watch the live feed seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. (CDT), until the chicks have left the nest, typically in late May.

Peregrine falcon facts:

  • Female Peregrines average 2 lbs., 4 ounces with a 40-inch wingspan.
  • Males average 1 lb., 6 ounces with a 30-inch wingspan.
  • Egg incubation time is approximately 30 days.
  • The eggs usually hatch in late April.
  • When hunting, Peregrines dive down on their prey at speeds well over 200 mph, making them the fastest animals on earth.

About Ameren Missouri
Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

About World Bird Sanctuary
In 1977, WBS was founded by the late Walt Crawford, and is currently directed by Dawn Griffard. WBS is dedicated to the preservation of all birds and their habitats, and accomplishes this through rehabilitation, education, propagation, field studies, advocacy and services. WBS has been banding Peregrine Falcons since 1985. Through its captive breeding and release efforts in the mid to late '80s, WBS has been responsible for bringing the Peregrine back to Missouri as a breeding species.

About Missouri Department of Conservation
MDC protects and manages Missouri's fish, forest, and wildlife resources. They also facilitate participation in resource-management activities and provide opportunities for people to use, enjoy and learn about nature.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 11:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
