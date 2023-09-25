COLUMBIA, Mo. (Sept. 25, 2023) - Did you know half of all Missouri households use natural gas as their primary heating source? If you are living in a new location or if you turned your natural gas off for the summer, now is the time to schedule your reconnection - before the first cold snap of the season.

"There are many new homeowners and renters in our area who use electricity for most of their household needs, but they may be surprised to find that, come fall, the furnace requires natural gas," said Pam Harrison, director of Missouri Gas Operations. "We want to make sure these customers book an appointment with us to get their service reconnected so they can switch on the heat when the weather turns cooler."

Unlike most utility services, natural gas reconnection requires a scheduled visit with Ameren Missouri. Someone 18 years of age or older must be present to meet the Ameren Missouri technician, who will inspect pipe connections, activate the natural gas meter and relight appliance pilot lights.

Technicians get busy during this season, so call 1.800.552.7583 now to make sure Ameren Missouri can reconnect your natural gas service so you have heat before it gets cold. New homeowners or renters can also visit Ameren.com/MoveIn for easy and convenient tips to connect and manage their energy service.

Natural Gas Safety Tips

Natural gas is a safe and efficient source of energy when used properly, but it's important to understand the hazards of a natural gas leak. If you smell rotten eggs and suspect a leak, follow these safety precautions:

Immediately leave your home or business, taking all people and pets with you, and call Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583 from a safe distance.

from a safe distance. Do not turn lights on or off, operate thermostats, garage door openers, appliances or any device that could cause a spark. Even the smallest spark in the presence of natural gas can lead to a fire or explosion.

Do not use a phone, light a match or use anything with a flame inside or near the building.

Do not open windows or doors to ventilate the building.

Do not re-enter the property for any reason until Ameren Missouri personnel tells you that it is safe to enter.

Ameren Missouri responds to natural gas leak calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there is never a charge to the customer to investigate a leak. For more natural gas safety tips, visit AmerenMissouri.com/Safety.

Energy assistance is also available to eligible Ameren Missouri natural gas customers who need help paying their bills. For more information about energy assistance options, visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.