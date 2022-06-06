Log in
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
93.15 USD   -0.17%
AMEREN : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Argus Adjusts Ameren's Price Target to $102 From $95, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Argus Research Adjusts Ameren Price Target to $112 From $102, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Ameren : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BIRK MARK C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AMEREN CORP [AEE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
/ Chmn & President of Subsidiary
(Last) (First) (Middle)
P.O. BOX 66149
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ST. LOUIS MO 63166-6149
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
BIRK MARK C
P.O. BOX 66149

ST. LOUIS, MO63166-6149


Chmn & President of Subsidiary
Signatures
Jonathan T. Shade, Asst. Secy. for Ameren Corporation, attorney-in-fact for Mark C. Birk 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the estimated number of share equivalents held by the reporting person in the unitized stock fund included in the Ameren Corporation Savings Investment Plan as of May 31, 2022.
(2) Amount includes 50 accrued dividend equivalents acquired during the first quarter of 2022 pursuant to a dividend reinvestment feature of restricted stock units granted under the issuer's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 787 M - -
Net income 2022 1 063 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 24 095 M 24 095 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 116
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends AMEREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 93,31 $
Average target price 99,07 $
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Warner L. Baxter Executive Chairman
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
Bruce A. Steinke Chief Administrative Officer & SVP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMEREN CORPORATION4.83%24 095
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.77%51 131
SEMPRA ENERGY21.14%50 367
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-1.52%39 794
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.65%34 199
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.21%33 530