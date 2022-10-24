Ameren : Transmission hosts open houses and seeks public input on Sursee-Aviston Transmission Project

HIGHLAND, Ill. (Oct. 24, 2022) - Ameren Transmission is hosting three in-person public open houses this week in Clinton, St. Clair and Madison counties for a transmission project that will bolster the electric grid.

The first open house is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 State Route 143 in Highland. There will be two additional open houses, the first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Summerfield Lions Club, 100 Park Street in Summerfield; and the second from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton Street in Aviston.

The proposed Sursee-Aviston Transmission Project includes the construction of a new 138 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect the existing Aviston substation in Clinton County to the new Sursee substation to be located west of Highland in Madison County. The project includes upgrading the Aviston substation and will strengthen the grid by creating an additional pathway of energy.

Communities in the Clinton County, St. Clair County and Madison County areas are currently supported by one Ameren Illinois 138 kV transmission line that serves as the backbone for the energy system. Continuing to rely on this transmission source could, in the event of a failure, result in power limitations or power outages that result in extended restoration times and community-wide impacts. This project will strengthen the system by creating additional pathways to support energy needs for today and tomorrow. Project leaders aim to have this new line in-service and providing benefits to the local communities by December 2025.

During each open house, the Sursee-Aviston Transmission Project team will include project overview information and an opportunity to provide input on the Route Segments. All three open houses will include the same information with no formal presentation. There will also be a self-paced, virtual engagement and comment map available Oct. 24-Nov. 4. More information can be found on the project website.

"A critical part of our routing process is obtaining feedback from our customers and stakeholders relating to opportunities and sensitivities that may exist in the project area," said Jim Jontry, project manager for Ameren Transmission's Sursee-Aviston Transmission Project. "This feedback allows our project team to better refine its routing process and gain a better understanding of what is important to the community as we work to bolster the electric grid."

Additional information is available on the project's website at Sursee-AvistonProject.com, by sending an email to Sursee-AvistonProject@Ameren.com, or by calling the project hotline at 833.478.7733.

