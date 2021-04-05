Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameren Corporation    AEE

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren : $324 million for rental and utility assistance available for Missourians impacted by pandemic

04/05/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS (April 5, 2021) - Ameren Missouri is encouraging families across the state to look into a new program to help pay outstanding rent and utility bills.

The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program is for Missouri renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers up to 12 total months of rent and utility bills, including up to three months of future rent. The SAFHR (pronounced: say-FUHR) program is administered through the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

'We've been working closely with the Missouri Housing Development Commission to make sure Ameren Missouri customers have easy access to these funds,' said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. 'Help is on the way as the SAFHR program will provide critical relief for families who continue to feel the financial impact of the pandemic.'

Eligible customers can apply at mohousingresources.com. If approved, payment typically takes place in two to four weeks, directly to your landlord and/or utility companies. If you need help applying, call 1-888-471-1029.

To qualify for SAFHR, you must be renting a residential property in Missouri and meet the following criteria:

  • You or someone in your household must also have experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic, including increased expenses, reduced income, lost wages, etc. You must be at risk of housing instability or losing your housing as a result of the hardship.
  • Your household income must be at or below 80% of the median income in your area, defined by your county and household size. You can look up this information at mohousingresources.com/safhr.

The program is funded by COVID-19 stimulus packages passed by the federal government. Applications for assistance are available now through Sept. 30, 2021. Customers can learn more about available energy assistance programs at AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

About Ameren Missouri
Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Contacts
Ameren Missouri Communications
314.554.2182
missouricommunications@ameren.com

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 05:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMEREN CORPORATION
01:16aAMEREN  : $324 million for rental and utility assistance available for Missouria..
PU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Ameren Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
03/31AMEREN  : Missouri Electric and Natural Gas Rate Review Filings
PU
03/31AMEREN CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31AMEREN MISSOURI  : requests 2022 rate adjustments as it continues major upgrades..
PR
03/24AMEREN  : Missouri to build largest solar facility in company's history
PU
03/24AMEREN  : Illinois Expanding Electric Grid in Nashville
PU
03/21AMEREN  : Adopt-the-Shoreline takes on a new look this year
PU
03/19AMEREN  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ameren to $80 From $78, Maintai..
MT
03/18AMEREN  : Watch Peregrine chicks hatch on Falcon Cam
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 194 M - -
Net income 2021 959 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 20 696 M 20 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 183
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMEREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ameren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 84,33 $
Last Close Price 81,03 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN CORPORATION3.80%20 696
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.17%42 375
SEMPRA ENERGY3.45%39 897
ENGIE-3.18%34 442
E.ON SE9.79%30 503
RWE AG-0.81%27 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ