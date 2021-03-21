Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameren Corporation    AEE

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren : Adopt-the-Shoreline takes on a new look this year

03/21/2021 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (March 21, 2021) - Like many other events over the past 12 months, the annual Adopt-the-Shoreline spring cleanup at Lake of the Ozarks is going to take on a different look this year. Ameren Missouri, the event's primary sponsor, will be providing trash bags and dumpster services for those wishing to clean up around the lake.

'This is the 30th year of shoreline cleanup and we're all looking for ways to help in every way we can,' said Greg Stoner, environmental specialist at Ameren Missouri. 'We're thankful for our volunteers' efforts every year, and especially in the past year, to help keep our lake beautiful while maintaining distance, wearing masks and practicing good hand hygiene.'

Volunteers can contact Ameren Missouri directly at 573.365.9206 to arrange for trash services.

'With the arrival of the COVID vaccine, our hope is to be able to promote additional opportunities this fall,' Stoner said. The traditional spring kickoff dinner will be delayed.

Ameren Missouri encourages all lake residents and visitors, whether participating in shore cleanup or enjoying the area, to abide by all health guidelines designed to stop the spread of COVID.

The Adopt-the-Shoreline program enables interested groups and residents to help our environment by 'adopting' portions of the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline for litter control. Since 1991, groups have provided more than 15,000 volunteers who have removed more than five million pounds of trash from the lake's shoreline. The program is sponsored by Ameren Missouri, which provides administrative support, supplies trash bags and pays for disposal. The cleanups are performed entirely by volunteers, with hundreds of individuals representing more than 80 groups. Volunteers are always welcome and needed to make the cleanup a success.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 134,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 13:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMEREN CORPORATION
09:51aAMEREN  : Adopt-the-Shoreline takes on a new look this year
PU
03/19AMEREN  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ameren to $80 From $78, Maintai..
MT
03/18AMEREN  : Watch Peregrine chicks hatch on Falcon Cam
PU
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Ameren Eased Back with Dispositi..
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Ameren Scaling Back 90-Days of Buying
MT
03/10AMEREN  : EEI-AGA ESG/Sustainability Template
PU
03/09AMEREN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05AMEREN CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03AMEREN  : Illinois Continuing Natural Gas Upgrades in Champaign
PU
03/02AMEREN  : Missouri to host Smart Energy Plan public stakeholder meeting online
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 224 M - -
Net income 2021 958 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 19 964 M 19 964 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 183
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AMEREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ameren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,83 $
Last Close Price 78,80 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN CORPORATION0.95%19 969
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.66%41 639
SEMPRA ENERGY1.73%39 942
ENGIE-2.60%35 070
E.ON SE-2.69%27 480
RWE AG-7.87%26 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ