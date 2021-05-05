Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameren Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren : Missouri designates additional $3.5 million to help low-income customers impacted by COVID-19

05/05/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS (May 5, 2021) - As the ongoing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families across the state, Ameren Missouri has worked with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) and Office of Public Counsel to direct an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers.

'We want customers to know that Ameren Missouri is here to help, especially in times of critical need. These additional funds will support more customers as we head into summer, a time when electricity usage is typically much higher,' said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Ameren Missouri will use the $3.5 million in three ways:

  • $1.3 million will be used to create a new energy efficiency program for eligible low-income customers.
  • $1 million will be distributed to help a network of local energy assistance agencies that distribute energy assistance funds to customers in need.
  • $1.2 million will fund additional energy assistance programs throughout 2021.

For the first time, Ameren Missouri will distribute energy-efficiency products to 2,100 low-income customers across the state. These customers were identified based on a variety of need indicators and will be contacted directly by Ameren Missouri. Participating customers will receive a DIY home kit with a variety of energy-saving products worth up to $250.

The kits are designed for customers to install on their own, with an energy specialist on hand to answer questions and assist via phone. Once installed, the customer will be eligible for a one-time, $150 credit on their energy statement. Each kit will include a smart thermostat, LED bulbs, advanced power strip, aerators, pipe and window insulation, foam weather stripping and door corner pads.

'We appreciate the Missouri Office of Public Counsel working with us to make this important assistance available to those customers who have the greatest need, and the PSC approving the usage of these funds for these three purposes,' Lyons said.

Whether or not you qualify for the program, all customers can access many of the items in the DIY kits for a low cost at Amerenmissourisavings.com. This site also includes a $0 Sensi smart thermostat offer, which can help save up to $180 in energy costs each year.

Energy assistance is available to Ameren Missouri customers who need help paying their bills. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance to learn about various support options, including new and enhanced federally funded COVID-19 relief programs. Select programs are offering increased income eligibility, allowing more Missourians to receive help even if they didn't qualify previously.

The state of Missouri recently announced expanded income eligibility for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Missouri households with an income of up to 60% of the State Median Income (SMI) are now eligible for LIHEAP. This change allows a family of four with an annual income of up to $51,021 to qualify for assistance, up from the previous annual income limit of $35,364. For detailed eligibility requirements and to apply online, visit myDSS.mo.gov/energy-assistance.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

# # #

Contacts

Ameren Missouri Communications
314.554.2182
missouricommunications@ameren.com

Disclaimer

Ameren Corporation published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMEREN CORPORATION
12:33pAMEREN  : Missouri designates additional $3.5 million to help low-income custome..
PU
09:15aAMEREN CORPORATION  : quaterly earnings release
04/20AMEREN  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ameren to $87 From $80, Maintai..
MT
04/16AMEREN  : Illinois Files Electric Rate Update with Illinois Commerce Commission
PU
04/15AMEREN  : Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™
PR
04/14AMEREN CORPORATION  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast May 11, 2021
PR
04/13AMEREN  : BofA Securities Upgrades Ameren to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $..
MT
04/09AMEREN  : Mizuho Securities Initiates Coverage on Ameren With Neutral Rating, $8..
MT
04/05AMEREN  : $324 million for rental and utility assistance available for Missouria..
PU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Ameren Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 198 M - -
Net income 2021 951 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 21 758 M 21 758 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 183
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMEREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ameren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMEREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 87,31 $
Last Close Price 85,19 $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warner L. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMEREN CORPORATION9.13%21 758
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.82%45 144
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-5.74%44 477
SEMPRA ENERGY8.36%41 767
ENGIE-0.58%36 013
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED8.39%31 917
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ