Ameren : Missouri donates first-of-its-kind fire truck to St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (June 2, 2021) - The St. Louis Fire Department has welcomed to its fleet a unique, state-of-the-art fire truck designed to help fight underground electrical fires. Ameren Missouri donated the fire truck to help fight these uncommon but challenging fires that are especially hazardous to firefighters.

The specialized fire truck cuts down the time it takes to fight these fires from hours to minutes, speeding service restoration time for Ameren Missouri customers. Crews have already used the fire truck multiple times, battling complex underground fires in downtown St. Louis and the recent chemical fire in Affton.

St. Louis is the first city in the nation to have a fire truck designed specifically for this purpose, thanks to this donation from Ameren Missouri.

'This piece of equipment has already been a game changer for us. The donated fire truck has proven to be instrumental in multiple fires and we appreciate Ameren Missouri's generous donation,' said Dennis Jenkerson, chief of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The new truck uses carbon dioxide and a specialized nozzle to quickly extinguish underground fires making it safer and faster for firefighters. Carbon dioxide is safer and more effective for extinguishing underground fires. As a result, Ameren Missouri customers will experience fewer and shorter service interruptions.

'In the event of an underground fire, we typically can't address it until the flames burn themselves out,' Jenkerson said. 'The longer these fires burn, the more damage they can cause to major electrical infrastructure that powers the city.'

WATCH THE NEW FIRE TRUCK IN ACTION

St. Louis is the first city in the nation to have a fire truck designed specifically for this purpose, thanks to this donation from Ameren Missouri. The new St. Louis Fire Department truck includes:

A 4,000-gallon low pressure carbon dioxide (CO2) tank

A foam agent system

A specially designed nozzle to fit Ameren Missouri equipment

A high pressure pump for high-rise firefighting

A large dry chemical system

Firefighters can use these tools on various fires involving electrical equipment.

'We all want to protect the infrastructure that keeps downtown running. Our fire truck donation will help firefighters better handle unique situations like underground fires,' said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. 'All of us at Ameren Missouri appreciate the brave members of the St. Louis Fire Department, and what they do every day to keep us safe.'

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

About the St. Louis Fire Department

St. Louis Fire Department, established on Sept. 14, 1857, is the second oldest career fire department in the U.S. They are committed to the preservation of life, property and the environment by effectively and efficiently meeting the emerging public safety and welfare needs of St. Louis' diverse community. Their territory covers approximately 62 square miles with a population of approximately 319,294 full-time residents and a daytime population approaching 1 million. The fire department staffs 36 fire suppression apparatus and 12 ALS medic units and operates from 30 Fire Stations, located throughout the city. Visit us at Facebook.com/StLouisFireDepartment or follow us on Twitter at @STLFireDept.