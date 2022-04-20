Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameren Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   US0236081024

AMEREN CORPORATION

(AEE)
  Report
04/20 03:40:47 pm EDT
98.47 USD   +1.91%
10:59aMorgan Stanley Raises Ameren's Price Target to $101 From $92, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
04/19FEDERAL GRID REGULATOR : Global issues, supply constraints driving higher power prices
PU
04/18AMEREN : Missouri activates newest clean energy source
PU
Spring clean and save: 5 tips to ditch the dust and save on energy costs

04/20/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
ST. LOUIS (April 20, 2022) - As the weather warms and the to-do list fills up with spring cleaning projects, Ameren Missouri has these cost-saving suggestions to boost energy efficiency and reduce energy bills.

To help customers prioritize their cleaning tasks for maximum energy cost savings, Ameren Missouri suggests tackling these projects first:

  1. Replace your air filters. The most important maintenance task that will ensure the efficiency of your air conditioner is to routinely replace or clean its filters. Clogged, dirty filters obstruct airflow, which can impair the evaporator coil's heat-absorbing capacity and reduce a system's efficiency. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%.
  2. Give your refrigerator a deep clean. A refrigerator is responsible for up to 14% of a home's energy use. To optimize efficiency, wipe down the seals around the door to prevent cold air from escaping, and carefully clean the condenser coils. Dirty coils cause a refrigerator to work harder to keep food cool. Also, clean out the contents of your refrigerator. Keeping your refrigerator two-thirds full is ideal for improved circulation and energy efficiency.
  3. Check your lighting fixtures. As you clean your lamps, sconces and overhead lights, check for old lightbulbs and replace them with LED bulbs. They use at least 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs. LED bulbs also emit minimal heat, so they can help keep your home cooler.
  4. Clean the sliding door track. If your home has an exterior sliding glass door, clean out the track. Dirt and grime can ruin the door's seal, allowing cool air to escape.
  5. Redirect ceiling fans. As you're dusting off those fan blades, flip the switch on your ceiling fan to rotate counterclockwise. It will push the cool air down so your air conditioning system doesn't have to work as hard.

"These savings, which don't sacrifice comfort or change your routine, add up quickly," said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. "Reducing your energy use by just 10% is the equivalent of eliminating one energy statement a year. These are the same things I do with my family in our home."

Providing customers with energy savings advice is part of Ameren Missouri's ongoing commitment to help customers manage their energy use. Ameren Missouri recently concluded its DIY (Do It Yourself) Energy Efficiency Kit distribution program. The initiative provided more than 2,900 income-eligible customers with $250 worth of easy-to-install, energy-efficient products including LED light bulbs, hot water equipment, smart thermostats and more. More than half of the participants received a $150 credit for verifying that they installed the contents of the DIY kits.

For customers interested in making similar energy efficiency upgrades, Ameren Missouri is offering a special promotion on smart thermostats and smart plugs. For a limited time, customers can purchase a SensiTM Wi-Fi Thermostat and Emporia Smart Plug for just $1 plus sales tax - a $138 value. Alternatively, customers have the option to purchase the advanced Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat and Emporia Smart Plug package for just $55.99 plus tax - a $123 value.

To find even more ways to save, visit AmerenMissouriSavings.com.

About Ameren Missouri
Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Ameren Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
