  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ameren Illinois Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AILLP   US02361D2099

AMEREN ILLINOIS COMPANY

(AILLP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:58 2022-07-26 pm EDT
77.00 USD   -7.23%
03:50pAMEREN ILLINOIS : $12 Million In Bill Payment Assistance Awarded To Ameren Illinois' Income-Qualified Customers
PU
07/19AMEREN ILLINOIS : Provides Bill Payment Relief For Customers Impacted By Rising Power Prices
PU
07/12AMEREN ILLINOIS : rsquo; Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative Offers Customers Energy Saving Opportunities
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ameren Illinois : $12 Million In Bill Payment Assistance Awarded To Ameren Illinois' Income-Qualified Customers

07/26/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
$12 Million In Bill Payment Assistance Awarded To Ameren Illinois' Income-Qualified Customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (JULY 26, 2022) - Ameren Illinois collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program.

The LIHEAP Summer Supplemental Benefit Program provides additional relief to aid LIHEAP customers impacted by higher power supply prices. Inflation and supply constraints have led to an energy shortage and the resulting supply cost increases have caused monthly bill amounts to increase significantly over last year. Ameren Illinois does not profit from energy supply; power is purchased by an Illinois state agency and the costs are passed directly to customers, dollar-for-dollar.

Households who received a benefit through the state-administered LIHEAP program between Sept. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, and whose original LIHEAP benefit account is still active with Ameren Illinois during the month of July, received a credit on their account of up to $200. With this collaboration, LIHEAP Summer Supplemental benefits were provided to more than 66,000 Ameren Illinois customers.

"The combination of higher electricity supply prices and hotter temperatures are making it a challenging summer for our customers, particularly those on fixed incomes," said Joe Solari, Vice President, Customer Experience, Ameren Illinois. "We were glad to partner with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and our state LIHEAP agencies to help support our customers in need."

A new round of assistance through LIHEAP will begin on Sept. 1. To apply, find your local agency at HelpIllinoisFamiles.com. Ameren Illinois reminds its customers that special terms are available for establishing a repayment plan through July 31.

Customers can explore all energy assistance and bill payment options, as well as money-saving resources at AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance.

About Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 19:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
