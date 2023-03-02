Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ameren Illinois Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AILLP   US02361D2099

AMEREN ILLINOIS COMPANY

(AILLP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:24:57 2023-02-24 am EST
75.50 USD   -0.66%
04:55pAmeren Illinois : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
PU
02/22AMEREN ILLINOIS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01/23AMEREN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameren Illinois : Announces Senior Leadership Changes

03/02/2023 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (MARCH 2, 2023) - Today, Ameren Illinois announced key senior leadership changes to support the company's strategic priorities and the retirement of two vice presidents, according to Lenny Singh, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois.

Kristol Simms has been promoted to the newly created position of Vice President of Clean Energy Transition, Economic, Community and Business Development for Ameren Illinois. In this newly created position, the functions responsible for energy efficiency, beneficial electrification, and economic development, and are being re-organized under Simms to optimize the company's grid transformation efforts to support the clean energy transition in Illinois.

As Senior Director of Energy Efficiency and Regulatory Policy Implementation, Simms led the implementation of market-leading energy efficiency programs, managing a portfolio of services which have reduced customer energy usage and met aggressive state-mandated energy savings targets.

Simms began her career in the Ameren legal department in 2014 before being promoted to lead energy efficiency in 2018. She received her undergraduate degree from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., and holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Missouri School of Law. Simms' appointment was effective March 1.

Matthew Tomc will be promoted to Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply. Tomc will lead power procurement, natural gas procurement, regulatory affairs, and regulatory policy & rates for Ameren Illinois. His appointment is effective April 1.

As Director and Assistant General Counsel, Tomc has drafted legislation and litigated many of the regulatory reforms that have enabled Ameren Illinois to invest in its rate-regulated business and earn solid returns.

Tomc holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Kansas School of Law, and a bachelor's degree in economics from Emporia State University.

Jim Blessing, Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply, will retire on July 5. Blessing has held numerous leadership positions in his 29-year career with Ameren before serving as Vice President, Regulatory and Energy Supply. Over the next few months, Blessing will work with Tomc to transition leadership responsibilities.

Blessing holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla, and an MBA from Saint Louis University.

Michael Mueller, Vice President of Economic Development, will retire April 10. In 38 years with Ameren, Mueller has held a variety of leadership positions in energy supply, energy management, and renewable development, including eleven years as President of Ameren Energy Fuels & Services Company. He joined Ameren Illinois in 2015 as Vice President, Economic Development.

Mueller holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla, and an MBA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

"We're at the intersection of changing policies, technology, and customer expectations as we navigate the transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy grid," Singh said. "These leadership appointments will enable us to meet these complex challenges and continue to deliver strong results for our customers, communities, and shareholders."

About Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. Our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 21:54:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMEREN ILLINOIS COMPANY
04:55pAmeren Illinois : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
PU
02/22AMEREN ILLINOIS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
01/23AMEREN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
AQ
01/23Ameren Illinois Co : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09AMEREN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
AQ
01/09Ameren Illinois Co : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Ameren Illinois : delivers holiday surprises during 12 Days of Giving
PU
2022UNION ELECTRIC CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
2022AMEREN ILLINOIS CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
2022AMEREN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
More news
Chart AMEREN ILLINOIS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ameren Illinois Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Leonard Singh Chairman & President
Michael L. Moehn Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Chonda J. Nwamu Secretary, Director, SVP & General Counsel
Patrick E. Smith Director
Bhavani Amirthalingam Chief Digital Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMEREN ILLINOIS COMPANY0.00%0
ENERJISA ENERJI A.S.-11.81%198 862
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.42%138 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.93%70 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.48%70 778
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.69%67 861