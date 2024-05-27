Work will continue throughout Memorial Day

COLLINSVILLE, (May 27, 2024) - Power restoration efforts continue throughout Memorial Day after a line of thunderstorms that produced strong winds and hail ripped across southern Illinois, May 26. Ameren Illinois crews worked throughout the night to assess damage and restored approximately 20,000 outages. Ameren Illinois activated its Incident Management Team at 9:30 p.m., May 26, to coordinate response efforts.

As of 10 a.m. today, 7,900 customers remain without power, mostly in southern Illinois. Additional resources are being deployed to the hardest hit area to assist with equipment repair and restoration. Due to the widespread damage to sub transmission poles, distribution poles, and wires, company officials say repairs in that area will take additional time, with most expected to be restored by late Tuesday, May 28. Customers whose power remains out will be contacted directly with information about expected restoration.

To provide customers with the latest outage information, Ameren Illinois must have a customer's correct phone number and email address. Customers are encouraged to log in to their Ameren Illinois account to ensure their contact information is correct. To sign up for alerts, text REG to AMEREN (263736) or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.

Customer safety tips

Residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines because these lines may still be energized.

Call Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line or an outage.

Stay away from brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines.

Sign up for outage alerts at Ameren.com/alerts. Ameren will text or e-mail restoration updates after you report an outage. Customers will receive notification on the restoration status of individual outages. Those who are signed up for alerts will receive alert updates through their preferred channels. All others will receive a phone call.

If you are experiencing an outage be sure to unplug or protect sensitive computer and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.

Ameren Illinois Generator Safety Tips

Call Ameren Illinois (1.800.755.5000) if you plan to install back-up generation.

Carefully read and follow the instructions for proper connection and use of a permanent or portable standby generator. You are required by law to ensure that no electricity from your standby power generator backfeeds into Ameren Illinois' power lines during an outage.

Proper installation of a generator is critical. Improper use cannot only damage your equipment or electrical system, but also potentially result in injury or death to those who use them and to utility workers.

Do not directly connect a portable generator with your electrical system. A direct connection could result in voltage on utility lines and presents a significant safety concern for utility workers and generator owners. Contact a qualified professional for connections of this type.

Ensure that the total electric load on your generator will not exceed the manufacturer's rating.

Never use a portable generator indoors. Place a portable generator outdoors in a dry area far away from doors, windows and vents.

Exercise extreme caution when handling fuel for portable generators. Do not attempt to refuel your generator while it is running. Let the generator cool down before adding fuel.

Media contacts:

Brian Bretsch

618.407.6894

bbretsch@ameren.com