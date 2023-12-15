Attribute to Matt Tomc, Vice President, Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply

We are disappointed with the Commission's decision today. Ameren Illinois' plan was the result of a transparent two-year regulatory process with significant and unprecedented input from stakeholders, including the ICC's own expert staff. It meets the statutory requirements of the state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. It ensures that the electric grid is safe, secure, and reliable for the millions of downstate Illinois homes and businesses that depend on it, while also facilitating achievement of the state's clean energy goals.

We are continuing to carefully evaluate the order to determine our response.