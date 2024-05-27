Ameren Illinois Incident Management Team Activated as Crews Assess Storm Damage, Begin Restoration Efforts

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (MAY 26, 2024) - After severe storms and high winds hit the southern and eastern portion of Ameren Illinois' service territory, the company activated its Incident Management Team (IMT) Sunday evening at 9:30 p.m. The IMT will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications.

As of 9 p.m., approximately 28,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power in the southern portion of the company's service territory including the counties of Williamson, Washington, Union, Saline, Marion, Johnson, Jackson, Gallatin and Franklin counties. In addition, more than 4,000 customers were without power in between Effingham and Olney.

High winds damaged several transmission and distribution utility poles and downed power lines. Crews will work to re-route power to as many customers as possible while assessing further damage.

Customer safety tips

Residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines because these lines may still be energized.

Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line or an outage.

Stay away from brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines.

Sign up for outage alerts at Ameren.com/alerts. Ameren will text or e-mail restoration updates after you report an outage. Customers will receive notification on the restoration status of individual outages. Those who are signed up for alerts will receive alert updates through their preferred channels. All others will receive a phone call.

If you are experiencing an outage be sure to unplug or protect sensitive computer and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.