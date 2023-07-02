COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (July 1, 2023) - Ameren Illinois continues to make steady progress on power restoration efforts in the wake of multiple severe weather events in the company's service territory. Over the course of three days, electric service to more than 225,000 customers has been interrupted due to damages caused by the intense storms. Ameren Illinois crews have worked around the clock to restore power to 150,000 customers.

"There is no good time to lose power and we understand that those customers who remain without service are feeling frustrated," said Lenny Singh, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "I can assure you our crews are working to get the electric infrastructure that powers all of our lives up and running as quickly and safely as possible. Meeting the expectations of our customers is a top priority. We ask for continued patience as we navigate the ongoing storm threats in the state."

Situation

Wide sections of the Ameren Illinois service territory have experienced three successive days of relentless, powerful weather events that are damaging the electric infrastructure and causing power outages.

Ameren Illinois representatives are coordinating with local and state officials and agencies to get service safely restored. Customers who have reported an outage or signed up for alerts will receive notification on the status of their individual outage.

2,800 workers are engaged in restoration, including resources from 10 nearby states. An additional 470 workers are in route to the support restoration. Crews will safely work until every customer is restored.

As of 4 p.m. July 1, approximately 1,040 poles (sub-transmission and distribution) have been damaged or destroyed.

With excessive heat in the forecast, Ameren Illinois is encouraging customers to check on friends and neighbors and individuals with special needs. Information on cooling centers can be found by contacting your local county officials.

Customer safety tips

Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line, natural gas odor, or an outage.

Residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines because these lines may still be energized. Stay away from brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines.

Real-time outage details and safety information are available at Ameren.com/outage. Customers and media can also receive updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois and Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois.