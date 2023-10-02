New transmission line to improve energy reliability for LaSalle County approved by Illinois Commerce Commission

Ameren Illinois will construct transmission project after extensive public, stakeholder involvement

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (Oct. 2, 2023) - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) granted Ameren Illinois approval to build a new transmission line to improve energy reliability for residents and businesses in the LaSalle County area. The project will create additional pathways for energy to flow to the region and reduce the frequency and duration of power outages. It will be competitively bid and built by Illinois-based union electric workers.

"As we work to create new pathways to bring more energy to the region, we're also providing an economic boost to the area and keeping the construction jobs here at home," said Stephanie Thomson, project manager of the LaSalle Link Project. "The approval of this project is a significant milestone toward improving energy reliability for local residents and businesses."

Ameren Illinois, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), held a series of informational meetings to obtain input from members of the public and key stakeholders to identify the optimal route for the new line. The certificate of public convenience and necessity issued by the ICC provides route approval and the go ahead to begin construction.

"We're appreciative of the community's feedback to help us develop this route and receive approval to build it with Illinois-based workers," said Thomson. "Discussions with LaSalle County landowners, county officials and other state and local agencies will continue as this beneficial project progresses."

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024, and the new line is projected to be in service and providing benefits to the local community by summer 2025. The new 138-kV transmission line will connect Ameren Illinois' substation in Oglesby with its substation near North Utica.

Additional information is available on the project's website at LaSalleLinkProject.com, by sending an email to LaSalleLink@ameren.com or by calling the project hotline at 815.745.4368.