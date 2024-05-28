Power Restoration Efforts Continue in Southern Illinois Counties Impacted by Recent Severe Storms

90% of total customer outages restored; 850 line workers and support personnel remain engaged in restoration efforts

COLLINSVILLE, (May 27,2024) - Twenty-four hours into its restoration efforts, Ameren Illinois has safely restored service to approximately 90% of customers who lost power after a line of strong thunderstorms ripped across southern Illinois, May 26. More than 850 resources, including line workers from other utilities and contractor companies, are engaged in the restoration efforts.

At its peak, the storm packing high winds and hail destroyed or damaged sub-transmission poles, distribution poles, and other electric equipment, causing more than 37,000 outages. As of 9 p.m. today, less than 4,000 customers remain without power in several southern Illinois counties. Most of the remaining outages are expected to be restored by late Tuesday, May 28.

Customers whose power remains out will be contacted directly about expected restoration. To provide customers with the latest outage information, Ameren Illinois must have a customer's current phone number and email address. Customers are encouraged to log in to their Ameren Illinois account to ensure their contact information is current. To sign up for alerts, text REG to AMEREN (263736) or visit Ameren.com/Alerts.

Customer safety tips

Residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines because these lines may still be energized.

Call Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line or an outage.

Stay away from brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines.

Sign up for outage alerts at Ameren.com/alerts. Ameren will text or e-mail restoration updates after you report an outage. Customers will receive notification on the restoration status of individual outages. Those who are signed up for alerts will receive alert updates through their preferred channels. All others will receive a phone call.

If you are experiencing an outage be sure to unplug or protect sensitive computer and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.

Ameren Illinois Generator Safety Tips

Call Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000 if you plan to install back-up generation.

Carefully read and follow the instructions for proper connection and use of a permanent or portable standby generator. You are required by law to ensure that no electricity from your standby power generator backfeeds into Ameren Illinois' power lines during an outage.

Proper installation of a generator is critical. Improper use cannot only damage your equipment or electrical system, but also potentially result in injury or death to those who use them and to utility workers.

Do not directly connect a portable generator with your electrical system. A direct connection could result in voltage on utility lines and presents a significant safety concern for utility workers and generator owners. Contact a qualified professional for connections of this type.

Ensure that the total electric load on your generator will not exceed the manufacturer's rating.

Never use a portable generator indoors. Place a portable generator outdoors in a dry area far away from doors, windows and vents.

Exercise extreme caution when handling fuel for portable generators. Do not attempt to refuel your generator while it is running. Let the generator cool down before adding fuel.

Media contacts:

Stacey Shangraw

309.863.5040

Sstockton-shangraw@ameren.com