Ameren Illinois Spreads Holiday Cheer Throughout Service Territory in Food, Monetary Contributions

Members from CASA of Effingham County receive their grant from Ron Juarez, Regional Director of Electric Operations and Ameren Illinois employees.

Collinsville, Ill. (December 19, 2023) - Tis the season for giving back and Ameren Illinois brightened the day of several non-profit organizations in December. Ameren Illinois regional directors selected 16 agencies, who each received $3,125.

"The need is always great this time of year and this year is no different, said Ron Juarez, regional director of electric operations for Ameren Illinois. "These non-profits do so much for our communities and we are proud to be able to support them."

The $50,000 in total grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. The funds provided year-end support for programs focused on basic critical needs, food insecurity, mental and physical health, violence prevention, and equitable education and mentorship resources.

The 16 non-profits that received $3,125 were Sojourn Shelter and Services, Springfield; Woodford County Heartline Association Incorporated, Eureka; Hand Up Peoria, Good Samaritan Inn, Decatur, HOPE of East Central Illinois, Charleston, Champaign County Shop with a Cop, Urbana, CASA of Effingham County, Williow Tree Missions, Monticello, Quanada, Quincy, Got your Six Support Dogs, Maryville, East St. Louis Community Lifeline, Community Interfaith Food Pantry, Belleville, GlenEd Pantry, Edwardsville, New Directions of Jacksonville, Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, Southern Illinois Community Foundation-Revitalize, Marion.

Food Drive Competition

A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 50 locations collected 20,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated $10,000 to help food pantries during this busy time.

Coworkers delivered food to 46 pantries before the holidays. As an added bonus, the winning work group in each of Ameren Illinois' regions who collected the most food, also presented its selected pantry with $1,000.

"Our coworkers enjoy the thrill of the competition each year and it's great knowing their contributions stay local in communities where they live and work, said Craig Gilson, vice president of Ameren Illinois. "Serving our community and giving back is what this season is all about."

More than 1 million people in Illinois suffer from food insecurity, with the young and elderly affected most. This is the third year for the competition with hope to continue to grow it in the future.