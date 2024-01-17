Official AMERESCO, INC. press release

The solar farm’s more than 65,000 photovoltaic panels are estimated to produce 37,000 megawatt hours of green, emission-free energy in its first year of operation

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of a 26.3 megawatt (MW DC) 20 MW AC, solar farm in DePue, Illinois. With its completion, the solar farm becomes the largest of its kind in Bureau County and will significantly advance the state’s goal of reaching 25 percent renewable energy by 2025.

The DePue solar farm consists of 65,832 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels strategically installed on ballast blocks entirely above ground and is estimated to produce 37,000 megawatt hours of green, emission-free energy in its first year of operation. Ameresco has served as the developer, builder and owner of the solar farm on the brownfield site and began development plans in October 2019.

“We’re so glad to have seen this important renewable energy project through to completion and commend the Village of DePue and the state of Illinois for their commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “We look forward to seeing the economic and environmental benefits of this new solar farm for years to come.”

DePue’s solar farm is projected to offset 25,947 metric tons of CO2 annually, which is equivalent to taking 5,509 passenger vehicles off the road for one year or powering 3,280 homes for a year. As the solar facility’s owner and operator, Ameresco will remain in the community to provide maintenance and support services for the life of the facility.

“I’m so proud that the Village of DePue is now officially on the path toward achieving our clean energy goals and making a tangible environmental impact for our community and the state” said Daniel Hoffert, Village President. “This project epitomizes our commitment to forging a sustainable future while driving economic prosperity for our residents and the region.”

With the completion of the project, the Village will benefit from a portion of the energy generated for facility usage, resulting in significant annual energy cost savings throughout the life span of the installation, in addition to permitting fees collected throughout the site’s development process. Bureau County will also collect increased property tax revenue from the project completion.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of the completion of a renewable energy asset by Ameresco is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This asset was included in our previously reported assets in operations as of September 30, 2023.

