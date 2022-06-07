Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ameresco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMRC   US02361E1082

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
06/07 03:57:42 pm EDT
58.71 USD   -1.17%
03:33pAmeresco Announces Release of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Appendix with 2021 Full-Year Figures
BU
06/02Ameresco and bright canyon energy partner to build large scale solar and battery project promoting clean energy and resiliency in hawai'i
AQ
06/01Ameresco, Bright Canyon Energy to Build Solar Project in Hawaii
MT
Ameresco Announces Release of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Appendix with 2021 Full-Year Figures

06/07/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
Leading cleantech integrator progresses on pledge to reduce customers’ carbon footprints by a cumulative 500 million metric tons by 2050

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today released a full-year appendix for its 2021 ESG report centered on the theme of “Doing Well by Doing Good: Innovation. Action. Integrity.” The appendix represents companywide data for full-year 2021, updating figures originally published in the company’s 2021 report.

By sharing this appendix and annual ESG reports, Ameresco strives to maintain accountability through evaluation of company initiatives and transparency of performance metrics in tracking toward long-term ESG goal progress. Highlights from the full-year 2021 appendix include:

  • In 2021, Ameresco’s renewable energy assets and customer projects delivered a carbon offset equivalent to approximately 13.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide; totaling over 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide since going public in 2010. This progress contributes to the company’s pledge to reduce customers’ carbon footprint by a cumulative 500 million metric tons by 2050.

  • Ameresco’s operational carbon inventory for 2021 totaled 45,382 metric tons of carbon dioxide for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. This progress benchmarks towards the company’s 2040 net zero commitment against 2019 emissions baseline.

  • Named one of the Best & Brightest Companies To Work For In The Nation® for the third consecutive year in 2021, Ameresco ended the year with a global workforce spread across the United States (89% of workforce), Canada (6%), and the United Kingdom (5%) with a cumulative 43% employee diversity across the United States team.

  • Through the end of 2021, Ameresco employees devoted a collective 2,032 hours to volunteerism initiatives and the company donated over $172,000 to non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations between employee donation matches and business donations. These are milestones mark a successful first year for the company’s newly established philanthropic programs focused on C.A.R.I.N.G. for local communities.

“Our full-year appendix will serve as an invaluable resource for our company, helping to provide data transparency when reviewing our year-to-year progress,” said Doran Hole, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Ameresco. “Through our gathered data, we are able to hold ourselves accountable and consider companywide areas of growth while continuing to maintain a trusting relationship with our employees, customers, and stakeholders.”

Ameresco’s ESG Reporting and this 2021 full-year appendix is a product of the company’s ESG Ambassadors, which is a committee composed of department leaders across various sectors including Finance, Controls & Process, Human Resources & Operations, Marketing Communications, and more. The committee was established in 2020 in an effort to communicate the many ways ESG is intertwined in the company’s operations. The company plans to publish the next full-year 2022 ESG Report in Q2-2023.

To view the 2021 Ameresco ESG report and appendix, please visit: https://www.ameresco.com/2021-esg-report/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


