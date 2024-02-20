Facility is designed to reduce over 27,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year otherwise produced by diesel-burning vehicles.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it achieved commercial operation at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ Brickyard Landfill in Danville, Illinois. The Brickyard facility has a gross nameplate of over 500,000 Dekatherms per year, with the potential to displace the production of traditional fuel sources and is capable of processing 2,000 scfm of raw landfill gas. This renewable energy project serves as a model for innovative solutions in landfill management and paves the way for a more sustainable future.

The Brickyard RNG facility captures naturally occurring landfill gas and transforms it into pipeline-grade RNG, a low-carbon transportation fuel. The RNG that is expected to be produced by this facility would reduce over 27,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually if used to displace diesel vehicle fuel, which is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by planting nearly 326,000 acres of forests. This translates to cleaner air, improved public health and a positive impact in the fight against climate change. By capturing and utilizing landfill gas, the Brickyard facility generates renewable energy displacing fossil fuels used in vehicles like gas powered cars and trucks. This not only reduces the country’s reliance on finite resources like oil and gas, but also contributes to the circular economy by extracting value from waste and transforming it into a clean energy source. This process reduces greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a more sustainable future.

“At Republic Services, we're committed to supporting decarbonization, and our partnership with Ameresco has helped us accelerate progress toward our 2030 sustainability goals,” said Tim Oudman, Republic Services SVP, Sustainability Innovation. “Through the Brickyard RNG facility, we're able to transform naturally occurring biogas into renewable energy for the local community."

The completion of this project represents a significant step toward a cleaner future, fostering economic growth with tangible reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The project directly contributes to Republic Services’ long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50% more biogas by 2030. This is Ameresco’s 12th renewable energy project with Republic, with another 10 projects in various stages of development, permitting or construction.

"Creating clean energy, reducing harmful emissions and making a tangible impact on the environment towards a carbon-neutral future depends on collaboration,” said Michael Bakas, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “Through our long-term partnership with Republic Services, we were able to create a dispatchable baseload resource at the Brickyard Landfill. This will turn waste into a reliable source of renewable energy and provide tremendous resiliency to enhance our nation’s security of supply for the years to come."

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

The announcement of achieving commercial operations for an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of September 30, 2023.

