    AMRC   US02361E1082

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
Ameresco Confirms Details of the 2022 Investor Day in New York

03/21/2022 | 06:26pm EDT
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, confirms that its previously announced Investor Day will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in New York, NY. Senior management will focus their remarks on key growth opportunities highlighting the portfolio of innovative solutions which makes Ameresco a preferred partner for complex and comprehensive advanced energy projects.

Those investors and analysts who cannot attend this live event in-person, can join a simultaneous webcast that will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on March 23, 2022. To participate, please register at http://ameresco-investorday.convene.com/. An archive will be available at https://ir.ameresco.com/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERESCO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 857 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 962 M 3 962 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 272
Free-Float 57,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 76,59 $
Average target price 78,83 $
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Doran Hole Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph W. Sutton Lead Independent Director
Douglas I. Foy Independent Director
Frank V. Wisneski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERESCO, INC.-5.96%3 962
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-1.47%31 349
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S4.20%31 136
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-19.50%28 310
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.0.86%24 714
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-12.94%22 393