The state has shortlisted two development teams to build and operate the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, or NASED.
The public-private partnership would deliver a new stadium, 4,500 residential units, as well as retail and commercial spaces. The chosen master developer will operate and maintain the facility for 30 years.
Both teams are a consortium of developers along with architects, general contractors and more.
