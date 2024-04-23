The state has shortlisted two development teams to build and operate the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, or NASED.

The public-private partnership would deliver a new stadium, 4,500 residential units, as well as retail and commercial spaces. The chosen master developer will operate and maintain the facility for 30 years.

Both teams are a consortium of developers along with architects, general contractors and more.

