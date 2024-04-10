Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement





On April 10, 2024, Ameresco, Inc. ("Ameresco" or the "Company") entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to its term loans and revolving credit facility with the lenders party thereto, BOFA Securities, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc., as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners, Webster Bank N.A. as Co-Documentation Agent, and Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent ("Credit Facility"). The Amendment extends the maturity date of the remaining $35 million principal amount of the original $220 million delayed draw term loan A, such that $5.0 million was paid in connection with the execution of the amendment and $7.5 million is due on each of May 15, 2024, June 15, 2024, July, 2024, and August 15, 2024. The covenant requiring Ameresco to use commercially reasonable efforts assuming normal market conditions to raise and close on a minimum of $100 million equity or subordinated debt financing was extended from April 15, 2024 to May 15, 2024. Ameresco is continuing to work with an investment bank to raise subordinated debt. The debt raise, if successful, would be used to repay outstanding amounts on the delayed draw term loan A and the revolving credit line under the Credit Fa cility.





The foregoing description of the Credit Facility, as amended, is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to (i) the Credit Facility, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K dated March 4, 2022, (ii) the first, second, third and fourth amendments to the Credit Facility, copies of which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 and 10.3 to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and as Exhibits 10.1 to our Current Reports on Form 8-K dated August 24, 2023 and December 12, 2023, (iii) the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, each of which is incorporated herein by reference.



