Ameresco was recognized as a company of the year in the Energy, Cleantech and Environment category for their excellence and innovation in the industry.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced it has received a Silver Award for Energy, Cleantech, and Environment Company of the Year in the 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business.

The Globee Awards, which is part of the American Best in Business Awards program, showcases the pinnacle of success and achievement in the business world, bringing together leading companies, entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals from diverse sectors to provide a platform to acknowledge their exceptional work and dedication. The awards program recognizes the achievements of organization’s executives, employees, teams, company performance, products and services, PR, marketing, corporate communications, and more.

“We are so grateful to the American Best in Business Awards team for recognizing Ameresco with this distinction,” said George Sakellaris, President and CEO. “Our mission is to support our customers as they enter into the clean energy transition, and this award fuels our passion to continue providing the right mix of cleantech solutions to those who are passionate about meeting their sustainability goals.”

Ameresco was recognized for their success in creating value and providing energy efficient and renewable solutions to the organizations they serve. Through the implementation of their diverse and comprehensive portfolio of sustainable solutions, Ameresco has been able to effectively deliver reductions in energy consumption and operating costs, upgrades to facilities with no up-front cost, while minimizing energy risk and fuel price volatility and increasing occupant comfort. In 2022 alone, Ameresco’s renewable energy assets and customer projects delivered a carbon offset equivalent to approximately 14.7 million metric tons of CO2.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers decarbonize to net zero and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

