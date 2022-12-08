Ameresco Wins Silver Distinction in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Leading Cleantech Integrator Receives “Best Place to Work” Recognition

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has been named a silver winner in the “Best Place To Work – Large (1000 and more employees)” category by the Best in Biz Awards, an independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

The 12th annual award program saw more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners’ continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

“For more than 22 years, Ameresco’s mission has been to provide energy efficient and renewable solutions to the organizations we serve,” said George Sakellaris, President and CEO, Ameresco. “We are so grateful to receive this honor from the Best in Biz Awards as recognition of our focus to help our customers create a more sustainable future.”

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.

“The companies of the Best in Biz Awards teach us again a grand truth about organizational karma: the rewards come to those who figure out how to give more, do more, be more,” said Dale Dauten, King Features Syndicate, having judged numerous Best in Biz Awards programs since 2012. “These are the companies that you want to work for, work with, buy from and root for. They are the corporate equivalent of a life well-lived.”

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

