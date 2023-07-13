Completed installation is designed to power 100% of manufacturing site needs utilizing clean energy on site.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of a solar installation with Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology. The solar installation on-site at the Bristol, IN facility is a model for Valmont Industries, one of the largest producers of utility structures in North America and is designed to offset 100% of the plant’s electricity usage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713223695/en/

Ameresco and Valmont Industries announce completion of solar array to power 100% of electricity needs at concrete utility pole manufacturing facility in Bristol, IN. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the agreement, Ameresco installed 718 kilowatts-direct current/500 kilowatts-alternating current of ground-mounted PV modules utilizing Valmont’s very-own racking and Convert single-axis tracking system. The completed system will produce approximately 980,000 kWh of electricity annually, offsetting nearly 766 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in its first year alone. Over its 25-year expected useful life, the installation will offset approximately 18,040 tons of emissions.

“The eco-concrete utility pole product launching at the Bristol facility and its onsite solar array showcase Valmont’s focus as an industrial technology company delivering disruptive technologies to lead and transform the industries we serve,” said Aaron Schapper, Group President, Infrastructure, Valmont. “As part of the long-term need for critical infrastructure, we recognize the vital role energy generation and transmission products will play in the energy transition super cycle as well as the importance of sustainability in the products, services and solutions we deliver that conserve resources and improve life. How we deliver is just as important as what we deliver.”

The usage of clean energy to offset conventional electricity usage on site, combined with Valmont’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing through lowering cement usage in utility pole products, makes this facility a model for manufacturing facilities of the future. Additionally, the facility is the first concrete utility pole plant built in the Northeast/Midwest region of the country, improving freight costs for customers and emissions from transportation to northern U.S. markets. The facility’s centrifugally spun, pre-stressed concrete process also reduces weight while maintaining strength.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Valmont on the solar installation at the Bristol facility,” said Lou Maltezos, EVP, Ameresco. “Valmont’s decision to incorporate clean and renewable energy sources into their production facility shows innovative leadership in the manufacturing and industrial space. We are excited to play a role in the integration of clean power into production facilities of the future.”

Project construction began in July 2022 and was completed in June 2023.

To learn more about the solar solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

The announcement of construction completion of a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog and assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713223695/en/