AMERESCO, INC.

Ameresco : to Participate at Upcoming June Conferences

06/03/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • On June 3, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 10:40am ET. Ameresco’s management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
  • On June 10, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 12:00pm ET. Ameresco’s management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.
  • On June 21, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will host investor meetings at the ROTH Virtual London Conference.

About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


