Ameresco's Streetlight Conversion Project with the Oregon Department of Transportation Reaches Completion

The $18.6 million project saw more than 8,000 streetlights in the Portland Metro region replaced with energy-efficient LEDs

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its streetlight conversion pilot program with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The $18.6 million project was funded by an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) and replaced more than 8,000 high-pressure sodium lighting fixtures across the greater Portland area with LEDs. Ameresco also upgraded lighting in 13 tunnels within ODOT Region 1.

The new LED streetlights are dark-sky friendly with a color temperature of 3,000 to 4,000 Kelvin, use 50 percent less energy than traditional highway and tunnel lighting fixtures and will reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 3,500 metric tons annually. Upgraded streetlights line the highways in Region 1 of the ODOT system, which includes the Clackamas, Hood River, Multnomah, eastern Washington counties and the Metro interstate bridges.

“From the start, we were thrilled to partner with Ameresco on a street lighting project that would save long term maintenance costs and enhances our commitment to reducing carbon emissions through renewable solutions. We couldn’t have foreseen all of the challenges but thanks to Ameresco, we successfully navigated hurdles as they came and the project was delivered in a seamless and smooth manner,” said Elizabeth Papadopoulos, Consultant Project Manager, ODOT.

Ameresco worked collaboratively with ODOT to develop a plan that minimized public traffic and safety concerns while adhering to ODOT directed design standards. The Ameresco team also worked in coordination with the major freight stakeholder on the project, Mobility Advisor Committee, to successfully complete the streetlight conversion project within the construction term.

“Working with the Oregon Department of Transportation on this project has been immensely rewarding as the solutions implemented are long-lasting and will provide benefits to commuters for years to come,” said Britta MacIntosh, Senior Vice President of Ameresco. “The LED lights we utilized are outfitted with lower color temperatures, which means that they won’t need to be replaced for at least 15 to 20 years, a much longer lifespan than the traditional two to four-year lifecycle of high-pressure lights.”

Construction began in May 2020 and officially reached completion in December 2021.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The Oregon Department of Transportation

The Oregon Department of Transportation provides a safe and reliable multimodal transportation system that connects people and helps Oregon’s communities and economy thrive.

