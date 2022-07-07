Log in
    AMRC   US02361E1082

AMERESCO, INC.

(AMRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
41.40 USD   -2.86%
Ameresco to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 1, 2022
BU
06/24AMERESCO, INC.(NYSE : AMRC) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24AMERESCO, INC.(NYSE : AMRC) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
Ameresco to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 1, 2022

07/07/2022 | 08:58am EDT
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 1, 2022. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website.

Participants may access the earnings conference call by pre-registering here at least fifteen minutes in advance. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 859 M - -
Net income 2022 98,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 145 M 2 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 272
Free-Float 58,2%
Managers and Directors
George Peter Sakellaris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Doran Hole Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph W. Sutton Lead Independent Director
Douglas I. Foy Independent Director
Frank V. Wisneski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERESCO, INC.-49.17%2 145
TONGWEI CO.,LTD45.42%43 876
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.43.23%28 729
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.16%26 459
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.6.55%26 321
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-20.08%21 967